This is to inform to the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on 30th May, 2019 has, interalia transacted the following business:

1. Considered, approved and taken on record Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019 and Auditors report thereon as submitted by the Statutory Auditors.

2. Appointment of K.G. Goyal & Associates, Cost Accountants as Cost Auditor for the financial year 2019-20.



Pdf Link: Spentex Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com