Mr. Radhakrishnan Nair has resigned from the office of the Executive Director with effect from 29th may, 2019.

Accordingly Mr. Radhakrishnan Nair ceases to be the Director of the Company.

Pdf Link: Spice Islands Apparels Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com