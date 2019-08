Further to our Notice of Board Meeting dated 22nd July, 2019, we are pleased to inform you that in the Board Meeting Scheduled for 13th August, 2019, we shall also consider Appointment of Mr. Nilesh Shevade as an Additional / Independent Director.

