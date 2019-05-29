Spice Islands Apparels Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

1)The Chairman of the audit Committee presented Audited Final Accounts of the Company for the financial year 2018-19 for consideration of the Board.
2)DIVIDEND
3)APPOINTMENT OF STATUTORY AUDITORS
4)REAPPOINTMENT OF SECRETARIAL / INTERNAL AUDITORS
5)RESIGNATION OF RADHAKRISHNAN NAIR AS AN DIRECTOR W.E.F 22.05.2019
6)The Board also decided the schedule of 31st Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Spice Islands Apparels Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Spice Islands Apparels Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor