This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on May 28, 2019 has appointed Mr. Manoj Kumar (DIN:00072634) as Additional Director (Independent) with effect from May 28, 2019 for a period of five years, subject to the approval of shareholders in the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Pdf Link: Spicejet Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com