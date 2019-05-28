Spicejet Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of SpiceJet Limited (the Company) at its meeting held on May 28, 2019 (from 12:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.), has approved, inter-alia, the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 and have taken on records the auditors reports thereon.



In terms of Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith following:



1. Audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for financial year ended March 31, 2019;



2. Auditors reports on audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2019;



3. Declaration regarding unmodified audit reports; and



4. Press release.

