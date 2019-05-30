Spml Infra Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting

In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, SPML would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held on 30th May, 2019, inter alia has considered and approved the following Agenda/ Business items:



1) The Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2019 along with the Audit Report on the same.



2) Convening of the 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Tuesday the 24th day of September, 2019.



3) Pursuant to the provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, 17th day of September, 2019 to Tuesday, 24th day of September, 2019 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on 24th day of September, 2019.



