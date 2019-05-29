Springform Technology Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

With reference to above, we hereby submit/ inform that:

1. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 29 May, 2019, commenced at 2:00 PM and concluded at 5:30 PM, have considered and approved the audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31.03.2019 along with the Auditors Report. A copy of the Audited Financial Results and Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2019 is attached herewith. The results are also being uploaded on Companys website at www.springformtech.com .



2. M/s J. Raai, Statutory Auditors have issued audit report with unmodified opinion on Audited Financial Results for Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019.



3. The Board, on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has re-appointed Mr. Pankaj Kishore Shah as a Managing Director of the Company for a further period of 5 (five) years w.e.f. 1st April, 2019 subject to the approval of members.

Mr Pankaj Kishore Shah has been associated with the Company since 2004. His proactive personalized approach to the business and competitive sprit has helped towards the growth of the Company and its business.

