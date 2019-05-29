This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of SPS International Limited in their meeting held today i.e. 29th May, 2019 considered, approved and took on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Audit report for the quarter & Half year ended on 31st March, 2019 pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015.



The meeting of the Board Commenced at 03:00 P.M and concluded at 03:30 P.M.



Pdf Link: Sps International Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com