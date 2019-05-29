Spv Global Trading Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

This is to inform Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2019, has, inter alia, considered and approved the followings items of agenda:

1.Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Result for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 and Auditors Report on Audited Financial Result -Standalone and Consolidated for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

Pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended. we do hereby confirm that the Statutory auditors of the Company, M/s. K K Khadaria & Co. have expressed unmodified opinion(s) in its audit report pertaining to the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

