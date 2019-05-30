Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Sri T G Bharath appointed as Chairman & Managing Director with effect from 30.05.2019 and Sri H. Gurunath Reddy resigned from the position of Executive Director and continues in the office of Director .

Published on May 30, 2019
