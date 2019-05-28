SRF LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

In compliance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that Mr. Rahul Jain, President & CFO will be interacting with certain Institutional Investors/Analysts in Mumbai on 29th May and 30th May, 2019

Published on May 28, 2019
