SRF LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 5th August, 2019 has declared interim dividend @ 70% i.e. Rs. 7 per share on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company.



The Interim Dividend would be paid to members whose names appear on the Register of Members and the beneficial owners as per details received from National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited, as on the Record Date i.e. Wednesday, the 14th August, 2019 which has already been communicated to Exchanges by letter dated 23rd July, 2019.

The date of payment of interim dividend will be Friday, the 23rd August, 2019.

