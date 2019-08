In compliance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 5, 2019 has approved project for setting up of an integrated facility for development of PTFE at an estimated cost of Rs. 424 Crores.

Pdf Link: SRF LTD. - Capital Expenditure Proposal Approved By The Board

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com