SRG HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To approve the date and Notice of 20th Annual General Meeting of Company and other documents required in this respect.

Raising of Funds by way of Equity Shares through public and/or private offerings, and/or on preferential allotment basis including Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) or any combination thereof or any other mode and terms as may be decided by the board, subject to applicable law, rules and regulations and subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company.

Borrowing/ raising funds by issue of Issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures/ Secured or Unsecured Redeemable Subordinated Debt -Tier-II NCDs/Bonds, in terms of Section 42 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules and the Listing Regulations, as amended.

Any other matter as incidental or ancillary thereto.



Pdf Link: Srg Housing Finance Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Disclosure Under Regulation 29

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com