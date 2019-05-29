Srg Housing Finance Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

We wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the registered office of the Company i.e. 321, S. M. Lodha Complex, Near Shastri Circle, Udaipur, Rajasthan 313001 which commenced at 02:00 PM and concluded at

07: 00 PM have inter-alia considered and approved the following:



1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2019 pursuant to Regulation 33 and 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015 along with Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon in the prescribed format.



In relation to the above, we submit the following documents:

i. Statement of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2019 including half-yearly statement on assets and liabilities of the Company duly signed by the Managing Director. (Annexure-I)

ii. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2019 issued by M/s PKJ & Co., Statutory Auditor of the Company. (Annexure-II)

iii. Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) and 52(3)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015 for the Audit Report with unmodified opinion on Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019. (Annexure-III)

iv. Additional Information in compliance with Regulation 52(4) of Chapter V of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (Annexure-IV)

v. Statement indicating No material deviations, (Annexure-V)

vi. Certificate pursuant to Regulation 52 (5) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015 duly signed by our Debenture Trustee Catalyst Trusteeship Limited (Formerly GDA Trusteeship Ltd). (Annexure-VI)





Kindly note that SRG Housing Finance Limited is a National Housing Bank registered Housing Finance Company and falls under the category of NBFC Company as defined under amended notification dated 30th March, 2016 issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and that the net worth of the Company is less than Rs. 500 Crores. Accordingly Financial Results as per Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) of Schedule III is applicable to the company effective from 1st April, 2019.

This is to comply with Regulation 30, 33 and 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015.



Pdf Link: Srg Housing Finance Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com