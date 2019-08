Please find attached herewith the copies of Newspapers Financial Express & Jansatta, Delhi (English & Hindi) dated 6th August, 2019 in which the notice of Board Meeting for considering and approving Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & three months ended on 30th June, 2019 has been published.

Pdf Link: Sri Amarnath Finance Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

