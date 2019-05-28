Sri Amarnath Finance Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to provision of Regulation 30 and any other applicable regulations, if any of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the board of directors of the company in their meeting held today i.e. 28th May, 2019(Commenced at 2:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:00 P.M.) has inter-alia considered and approved the following items:



i)The Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019 and also taken on record Auditor report received from the Statutory Auditor of the company.



ii)Took note on Resignation of Ms. Nidhi Jain from the post of Company Secretary & C ompliance officer of the company w.r.f. 20th May, 2019



iii)Appointment of Mr. Sumit Bajaj on the post of Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the company



iv)Code of Practices and Procedures and Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading in Securities and Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information g2b (Revised Code) in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018.



You are requested to take the above information on your record and kindly be treated as compliance of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 from our end.



