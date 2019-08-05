Srikalahasthi Pipes Limited - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Company has received intimation regarding loss of share certificate as per the details given below on 3rd August, 2019

Name Folio No. No. of shares
LALITHA JANARDHANAN LIL006449 125

Duplicate share certificates will be issued to the respective shareholders only on receipt of complete set of documents from the shareholders to the satisfaction of the Company and its Registrars within the stipulated time of such lodgement of documents.

Published on August 05, 2019
Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd

