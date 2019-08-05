Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Company has received intimation regarding loss of share certificate as per the details given below on 3rd August, 2019



Name Folio No. No. of shares

LALITHA JANARDHANAN LIL006449 125



Duplicate share certificates will be issued to the respective shareholders only on receipt of complete set of documents from the shareholders to the satisfaction of the Company and its Registrars within the stipulated time of such lodgement of documents.





Pdf Link: Srikalahasthi Pipes Limited - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com