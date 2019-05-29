Srm Energy Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to the approval of the Audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the fourth quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019, in the Board Meeting held on 28th May, 2019 and in compliance with the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are forwarding herewith copies of Newspaper clippings of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company, as published on 29th May, 2019 in;



1. Financial Express (All India Edition).

2. Jansatta (Hindi Newspaper Delhi Edition).



You are requested to kindly take the aforesaid disclosure on records.



