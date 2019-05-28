Dear Sir,



This is to certify that Companys Paid up Share Capital as on 31/03/2019 is Rs. 9.06 Crores. The Net Worth of the Company as per Audited Financial Statements i.e. 31/03/2019 is Rs. (10.75)Crores. Hence based on the aforementioned facts the Company is eligible to claim the exemptions as granted under Regulation 15 (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



In view of aforesaid and in terms of Bombay Stock Exchange Circular no. LIST/COMP/10/2019-20 dated 09/05/2019 titled Format for Annual Secretarial Audit Report and Annual Secretarial Compliance Report for Listed entities and their Material Subsidiaries, the provisions of Regulation 24A regarding submission of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report are not applicable to our Company and hence we are exempted from submitting the said Compliance Report.



Kindly take the above on your record.

Pdf Link: Srm Energy Ltd. - Claiming The Exemption Under Regulation 15 (2) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com