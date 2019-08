In reference to our earlier intimation dated 01st July, 2019 regarding closure of Trading Window, please also take on record that Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed from 01st July, 2019 and which shall remain closed till 15th August, 2019(both days inclusive) as per the Code of Conduct of the Company under the SEBI (Prohibition of InsiderTrading) Regulations, 2015.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com