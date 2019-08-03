SS Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the above mentioned subject, we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 14th, 2019, at Corporate Office of the company situated at 202, 2nd Floor, Dwaraka Avenue Apartments, Dwarakapuri Colony, Saibaba Temple Road, Panjagutta, Hyderabad- 500082, Telangana State inter alia to consider the following:

1.To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the company for the First quarter ended on 30th June, 2019.

2.Any other items to be discussed.



Pdf Link: Ss Organics Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For First Quarter 30.06.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com