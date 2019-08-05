SSPDL LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be

held on Wednesday, the 14th day of August, 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company, inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the un-audited financial

results of the Company for the first quarter/three months period ended 30th June, 2019.

SSPDL LTD. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting On 14.08.2019.

