SSPDL LTD. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting On 14.08.2019.

SSPDL LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be
held on Wednesday, the 14th day of August, 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company, inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the un-audited financial
results of the Company for the first quarter/three months period ended 30th June, 2019.

Pdf Link: SSPDL LTD. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting On 14.08.2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 05, 2019
TOPICS
SSPDL Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.