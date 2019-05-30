Standard Batteries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

We are pleased to inform the Stock Exchange that, the Board of Directors at their held today i.e. 30th May, 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company at Four Mangoe Lane, Kolkata-700001. Meeting Commenced at 4.00 p.m and concluded at 5.00 p.m Transacted the following Business interalia:





Approved and adopted the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

Approved Auditors report and Statements of assets and Liabilities as on 31st March, 2019.

Appointment of R.N Shah and Associates, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor to conduct Secretarial Audit for the year ended 31st March, 2019.

Any other Business with permission of the Chair.





