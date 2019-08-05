STANDARD CAPITAL MARKETS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Please find enclosed herewith Notice of the next meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s Standard Capital Markets Limited scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2019 to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st quarter ended June 30, 2019 and intimation of closure of trading window.

Pdf Link: Standard Capital Markets Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting & Closure Of Trading Window.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com