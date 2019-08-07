In reference to the procedures that have been agreed on the release of stock exchange announcements in the UK, please find attached an announcement which has been submitted to the London Stock Exchange for uploading on to your respective website with a signed cover letter from an Authorised Signatory.



This announcement is the monthly total voting rights and capital announcement for July 2019.



Pdf Link: Standard Chartered Plc - SCPLC Announcement - Total Voting Rights And Capital

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com