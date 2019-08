With reference to the captioned subject, please find attached herewith the copies of the advertisement published in the newspapers namely Business Standard (English) and Aarthik Lipi (Bengali) on 06.08.2019 with respect to the Extract of the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



Request you to kindly take the same on record.



Pdf Link: Standard Shoe Sole And Mould (India) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com