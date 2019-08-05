Standard Shoe Sole And Mould (India) Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 05.08.2019 have approved the following:

1. The Un-audited Quarterly Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 in compliance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
2. Resignation of Mr. Kausik Mukherjee as Independent Director of the Company (Resignation letter enclosed for your record).
3. Appointment of Mr. Bal Kishan Das as Independent Director of the Company.

Published on August 05, 2019
