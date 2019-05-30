STANDARD SURFACTANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter / year ended on 31.03.2019.

Pdf Link: Standard Surfactants Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Adjournment Of Board Meeting.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com