Stanrose Mafatlal Investments And Finance Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs.6/- per share (60%) for the year ended March 31, 2019 and is payable within 30 days from the Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of the shareholders thereat.

Published on May 30, 2019
