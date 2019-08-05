Stanrose Mafatlal Investments And Finance Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

As per Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015, we have to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced today from 3.30 P.M. to 5.00 P.M. has approved and taken on record the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended on 30th June, 2019. Enclosed herewith the same along with the Limited Review Report

Published on August 05, 2019
