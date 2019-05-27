Star Cement Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are participating in Investors/Analysts Meeting on 28th May, 2019.

This is for your information and record.

Pdf Link: Star Cement Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Star Cement Ltd

