Pursuant to regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that ICRA Limited, has re-affirmed the long term rating to [ICRA]AA- (pronounced ICRA double A minus ) and short term rating to [ICRA]A1+ ( pronounced ICRA A one plus ). The outlook on the long-term rating is Stable.

Star Cement Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating

