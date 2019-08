An Investor Presentation for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 has been prepared and the same has been disseminated in the Companys website www.starcement.co.in. We are enclosing herewith a copy of the Presentation for your information and record.

Pdf Link: Star Cement Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

