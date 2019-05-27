Star Cement Ltd - Submission Of Half Yearly Disclosure On Related Party Transactions Pursuant To Regulation 23(9) Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations. 2015.

In terms of Regulation 23(9) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the attached disclosure on Related Party Transactions, on consolidated basis, during the period from 01st October, 2018 to 31st March, 2019, drawn in accordance with applicable accounting standards.

This is for your information and record.

Pdf Link: Star Cement Ltd - Submission Of Half Yearly Disclosure On Related Party Transactions Pursuant To Regulation 23(9) Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations. 2015.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
Star Cement Ltd

