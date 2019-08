Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, Please find enclosed herewith Copies of the newspaper advertisement of notice of the Twenty-Sixth Board Meeting, published in todays newspapers, viz. TheHitavada (in English language) and Haribhoomi (in Hindi language), i.e., on Monday, August 5th, 2019.

Pdf Link: Star Delta Transformers Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com