Star Paper Mills Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per equity share (25%) of Rs. 10/- each for the FY 2018-19 subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM.

Pdf Link: Star Paper Mills Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com