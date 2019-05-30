Starcom Information Technology Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

In terms of Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company was held today i.e Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 02.30 p.m., the time scheduled for meeting at #88, Times Square, MG Road, Bangalore - 560001, and concluded at 05.30 p.m., wherein the following business was inter-alia transacted:



1.Approved the Audited Financial Statement for the Financial year ended on 31st March 2019 comprising of the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2019 and the Statement of Profit & Loss (Profit & Loss Account) for the year ended on that date, together with the Cash Flow Statement, Notes and the Report of the Auditors thereon.

2.Approved the audited financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019 and taken on record the Report of Auditors thereon.

3.Approved the Statement of Asset & Liabilities of the Company for the period ended on March 31, 2019.



