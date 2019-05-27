Starlog Enterprises Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Sub: Appointment of Chief Financial Officer Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we write to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 27, 2019 has appointed Mrs. Amita Chawan as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Thanking you,
Sarita Khemwani
Company Secretary

Published on May 27, 2019
