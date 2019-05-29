Sub: Intimation of appointment of Additional Independent Director on the Board of the Company under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Please take note that the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Mr. Vivek Harinarain as an Additional Independent Director of the Company.

Pdf Link: Starlog Enterprises Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

