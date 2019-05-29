Starlog Enterprises Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Sub: Intimation of appointment of Additional Independent Director on the Board of the Company under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Please take note that the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Mr. Vivek Harinarain as an Additional Independent Director of the Company.
Thanking you.
Kind regards,
Sarita Khemwani
Company Secretary

Pdf Link: Starlog Enterprises Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Starlog Enterprises Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor