Steel Authority Of India Ltd. - Fixes Book Closure for Final Dividend & AGM

Steel Authority of India Ltd has informed BSE that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from August 24, 2019 to August 30, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Final Dividend & 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on August 30, 2019.

The payment of dividend will be made on and from September 05, 2019.

Published on August 03, 2019
