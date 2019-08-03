Steel Authority of India Ltd has informed BSE that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from August 24, 2019 to August 30, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Final Dividend & 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on August 30, 2019.



The payment of dividend will be made on and from September 05, 2019.

Pdf Link: Steel Authority Of India Ltd. - Fixes Book Closure for Final Dividend & AGM

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com