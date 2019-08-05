Steel Exchange India Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 14Th August, 2019

STEEL EXCHANGE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the above subject, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 14th day of August, 2019 at ISP (Integrated Steel Plant) located at Malliveedu, L.Kota Mandal, Vizianagaram District-533301

Published on August 05, 2019
