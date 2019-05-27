Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended final dividend @ 40% i.e. Rs. 4.00/- per fully paid up equity share of Rs. 10/- each, subject to the approval of shareholders.

Pdf Link: Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.