Steel Strips Wheels Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended final dividend @ 40% i.e. Rs. 4.00/- per fully paid up equity share of Rs. 10/- each, subject to the approval of shareholders.

Pdf Link: Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com