Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. - Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Regulations) Enclosed please find the Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. on 27.05.2019.



