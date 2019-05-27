Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. - Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Regulations) Enclosed please find the Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. on 27.05.2019.

Pdf Link: Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. - Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company

Published on May 27, 2019
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd

