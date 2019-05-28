we would like to submit the details of issue of duplicate share certificates to the shareholders, as detailed in the attached letter, as per the intimation received from our Registrar Share and Transfer Agent, M/s. Link Intime India Private Limited on 27/05/2019

Pdf Link: Steelco Gujarat Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com