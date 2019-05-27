Sterling Biotech Ltd. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Intimation regarding Public Announcement made under Regulation 12 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Liquidation Process) Regulations, 2016 as per the requirement of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pdf Link: Sterling Biotech Ltd. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Sterling Biotech Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.