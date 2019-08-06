Sterling Green Woods Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for A Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held On Tuesday, 13Th August, 2019

STERLING GREEN WOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia, to consider and approve standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2019.

Pdf Link: Sterling Green Woods Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for A Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held On Tuesday, 13Th August, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 06, 2019
TOPICS
Sterling Green Woods Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.