Sterlite Technologies Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Subject: Sterlite Tech unveils Intellza - An AI-powered Business Intelligence Solution
Ref.: Scrip ID - STRTECH/ Scrip Code - 532374

Dear Sir/Madam,

We wish to inform that the Company unveils Intellza - An AI-powered Business Intelligence Solution.
A copy of the Companys Press Release in this behalf, is enclosed herewith.

Kindly take the above on record.

Thanking you,

Pdf Link: Sterlite Technologies Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Sterlite Technologies Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.