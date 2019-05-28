Sti India Ltd. - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 28.05.2019.

Dear Sir/Madam,

In terms of Listing Regulations, we are pleased to inform that the Board of Directors has, in their 159th Board Meeting held today on 28th May, 2019:

- Considered and Approved the Annual Standalone Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on 31st March, 2019.

The copy of the Financial Statements along with Auditor Report is enclosed herewith.

You are requested to kindly take it on your record.

Pdf Link: Sti India Ltd. - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 28.05.2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
STI India Ltd

